Heavy Rainfall: Holiday announced for all educational institutions

The district administration has announced a holiday for all educational institutions in the Kannur district on tomorrow. The Kannur District Collector announced the holiday.

The holiday will be effective for all educational institutions including Anganawadis, Madrassas and Kendriya Vidyalaya. He also urged to avoid special classes.

The Indian Meteorological Department has declared a ‘red alert’ in the district on tomorrow. It is predicted that there will heavy to extensive rain in the district.