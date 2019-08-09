IndiGo Airlines issues advisory to passengers to Cochi

THe IndiGo airlines have released an advisory to all passengers travelling to and from Cochi. The airlines have informed that the temporary closure of Cochin International Airport will certainly affect the services to Cochi and from Cochi.

The services up to August 11 will be either diverted to other airports or cancelled, the airline said. Many airlines including foreign airlines have cancelled many services.

Those who reserved tickets earlier can either cancel tickets or can reschedule the travel to another date or to some other airports. The rescheduling of tickets will not be charged. Those who cancel tickets will be refunded the full amount. The details of the services will be updated on the airline’s website.