Kashmiri Girl Explains Why Revoking Article 370 is Good, Watch Video

Ever since Article 370 was revoked, left-liberals and certain ‘intellectuals’ have been trying hard to prove that the move is an encroachment upon the liberty upon Kashmiris and a ‘violation’ on the promise India gave them. The government has tried to enumerate the good effects of the abrogation of the article and now a Kashmiri girl, Yana Mirchandani, in a video message posted on Twitter, is trying to tell people why the revoking of the article is good for Kashmiris.

She requested International leaders to support India in its move to scrap article 370 and said that it was a draconian law.

I want to appeal to the whole world that please support the Indian government in the historic decision they made in the Kashmir issue, which remain unresolved for the last seventy years. This was a very positive step taken by our government. Article 370 is a draconian law that doesn’t allow any foreign investment to enter into Kashmir. Because of that, there aren’t any globally standardized education system, there is an unemployment problem, our youth have been pushed into drugs”.

Yana also spoke about the issue of Kashmiri’s being detained. She made it clear that the detention is not for the general public, but for separatist leaders. Check Out the video