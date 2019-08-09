Latest NewsIndia

Pakistan does not want war with India, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Aug 9, 2019, 06:52 am IST
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Islamabad “does not want war”, however, “if India imposes, then it will give a befitting response”, as tensions escalate between the two neighbours following New Delhi’s revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that Pakistan will take the issue of “Indian violence against Kashmiris to the United Nations” while meeting senior journalists here over the Kashmir situation, Geo News reported.

