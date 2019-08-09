Pakistan does not want war with India, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Islamabad “does not want war”, however, “if India imposes, then it will give a befitting response”, as tensions escalate between the two neighbours following New Delhi’s revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that Pakistan will take the issue of “Indian violence against Kashmiris to the United Nations” while meeting senior journalists here over the Kashmir situation, Geo News reported.