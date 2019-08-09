Pakistan suspends ‘Thar Express’

The Pakistan government has today suspended the ‘Thar Express’ to India. The decision was announced by the federal minister for the railway, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Kahn.

The ‘Thar Express’ connects Khokhrapar in Pakistan to Munabao in India. The weekly train service connects the Sindh province in Pakistan to Rajasthan In India.

Earlier Pakistan has suspended the service of ‘Samjhouta Express’ running between Delhi and Lahore. As both the trains are suspended there will be no train service between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan has earlier announced that all bilateral trades will be suspended and to suspend the diplomatic relation.