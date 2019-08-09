Pro India Posters in Pakistan: Here is Pakistan’s Bizzare Explanation

In a development that took Pakistan administration by surprise, posters titled Maha-Bharat, which shows a map with Balochistan and POK integrated to India, had popped up across Islamabad. These banners were erected on electric poles on a busy road in front of the National Press Club in sector F6, right in the heart of Islamabad.

The poster has a map in saffron colour along with a statement from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut where he made it clear that Balochistan and PoK will be reclaimed, reported Times Now.

“Aaj Jammu & Kashmir liya hai Kal Balochistan, PoK lenge. Mujhe vishwsas hai desh ka PM Akhand Hindustan ka sapna poora karenhe (Today we took Jammu and Kashmir, tomorrow we will take Balochistan and PoK. I am sure Prime Minister Modi will make thedream of undivided India come true),” said the message written on the banners.

Videos of Pakistan’s police trying to remove these posters from many places also surfaced on the Internet. Now Pakistan administration has given a bizarre explanation for the appearance of these posters.

According to a report from Deccan Herald, Pakistan administrators have explained that the posters were a mistake from the designers! They said that it is the lack of knowledge in the language that led to the mistake of ‘pro-India’ slogans appearing in the banner.