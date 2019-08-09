Sitaram Yechury, D Raja detained at Srinagar airport

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja have been detained at the Srinagar airport and denied entry into the city as the authorities plan to ease curfew in Kashmir for Friday prayers. “They showed us a legal order which did not allow any entry into Srinagar. It stated that even escorted movement into the city was not permitted due to security reasons. We are still trying to negotiate with them,” Yechury told PTI over the phone.

Curfew will be eased in Kashmir today for Friday prayers, but people should pray within their neighbourhood and not venture out of their local area, Dilbag Singh, director general of police for Kashmir, has said. Kashmir has been in lockdown since Monday with no internet or telephones and severe restrictions on movement after the government cancelled the region’s special autonomous status and turned it into a Union Territory after carving a separate UT of Ladakh out of it.