Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended trading in gain today.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 37,581 points gaining by 254 points or 0.68%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,109 points gaining 77 points or 0.70%.

The top gainers in the market were Maruti, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Titan, Eicher Motors and Hindustan Unilever.

Ther top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, ITC, YES Bank, Cipla, Hindalco, Coal India, Zee Entertainments and NTPC.