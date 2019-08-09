Vellore Loksabha by-poll result declared

Giving a Shock to the ruling All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has won the crucial poll conducted at the Vellore Lok Sabha seat.

DMK candidate Kathir Anand won by a margin of 8,141 votes in a neck and neck battle. He defeated AIADMK’s A.C.Shanmugam. Kathir Anand gathered 4.85 lakhs votes and AIADMK got 4.77 lakh votes.

By this victory, the number of MP’s for the DMK alliance has risen to 38. The AIADMK has only 1MP from the state.