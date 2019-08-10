A young man pushes new ‘BMW’ car into river: Know the reason: Video

A young man has pushed his brand new BMW car into a river for not getting the car he demanded. The bizarre incident took place in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana on Friday. The parents of the youth gifted him BMW instead of a Jaguar, which was he demanding.

The man also took the video of pushing the car into the river and shared on the social media also. The car stuck in the middle of the river owing to a patch of grass. Later the man recovered the car from the river with the help of local swimming experts.

The BMW 3 series car was pushed into the river. The car costs around 30 lakhs in India.

The police have registered a case on the incident.