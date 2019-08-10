Actor Vicky Kaushal shares an emotional post after winning National Award

Actor Vicky Kaushal received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor is currently on a seventh sky as his film has been widely recognised at the prestigious awards ceremony. An overwhelmed Vicky took to Instagram to express his happiness on receiving the National Award.

The actor wrote a big note thanking the Indian government for appreciating a film which was dedicated to the valour of the Indian army. He also thanked his viewers and supporters for showing so much love for his performance in the film.