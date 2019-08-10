Kashmir Issue : Pakistan suspends Sada-e-Sarhad bus service to India

Pakistan on Friday suspended the bus service between Lahore and Delhi. Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the Pakistan-India bus service, also known as Sada-e-Sarhad, has been suspended.

The move comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi’s decision to the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Earlier, Pakistan announced the suspension of Thar Express train service that connects Jodhpur and Karachi. The announcement was made by Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at a press conference in Islamabad. Ahmed said that “after the Samjhauta Express, we have decided to shut down Thar Express”, Radio Pakistan reported. Ahmed also said that he will visit “Azad Kashmir after Eid” and reiterated that “Pakistan does not want war with India”.