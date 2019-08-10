Man Vs Wild: ‘ Narendra Modi was calm in a crisis’: Video

The host of ‘man Vs Wild’ show, Bear Grylls has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was calm and cheerful in crisis. He was sharing the experience of doing his adventure show with the Indian Prime Minister and former US president Barack Obama. He revealed this in an interview.

” I think often you see politicians behind a podium looking smart in a suit. But the wild is a great leveler, it doesn’t care who you are. It rewards commitment and courage, you got to work together. We got hit by some really big stones and torrential rain whilst we were there. Our team, who was filming, was really on the edge, but the Prime minister was just very calm and I saw that throughout our journey”, Grylls said.

He called Modi a ‘humble guy’. And said that he was very calm and considerate.

The show will be telecasted on 12 of this month. Last month Grylls has shared a promo video of the show. In that video Narendra Modi is seen interacting with him, riding a dingy and putting together a spear.

The show was shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The show will be broadcasted on August 12 9 pm in 180 countries around the world.

