Most awaited Indian movie ‘Saho’ trailer released: Watch trailer

The trailer of big-budget action flick ‘Saho’ trailer was released. The trailer points out that the film starring Prabhas in the lead role is filled with high action sequences. The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi trailers were released.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The dubbed Malayalam version will also be released on the same day.

This is the first film of Prabhas after the ‘Bahubali’ franchise. Bahubali 2 was released in 2017. Bollywood actress Shradha Kapoor plays the female lead in the film. Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Majerakar, Tamil actor Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, Malayalam actor Lal also play important roles in the film.

The film is directed by Sujeeth and is produced by V.V.Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banner UV Creations. The film is produced in a whopping budget of 300 crore rupees. The film will be released on August 30.