“Narendra Modi accepted his defeat over Kashmir issue”,claims Global terrorist Masood Azhar

According to a purported message circulated on ‘Telegram’ on August 7, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief and UN-proscribed terrorist Masood Azhar alleged that Modi has “thrown an axe on his foot” by going ahead with the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.Azhar has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “accepted his defeat” over the Kashmir issue by stripping its special status and said that industrialists will buy land there which will result in Kashmiri Muslims “losing their existence”.

“The mujahideens…have approached near their destination. Due to the fear, the ant grew wings and the jackal is on its way to the city. The Modi government has admitted his humiliation and defeat by revoking the special status of Kashmir and he has thrown an axe on his foot. One chapter of Ghazwa-e-Hind (holy war against India) and of ‘jihad’ Kashmir has been completed,” the message appeared in ‘Aurora Intel’ under the name of the author Faran Jeffery.

“Modi…thinks that if the special status of Kashmir is over, Hindu capitalists like Ambani, Mittal and Jindal will buy whole Kashmir…and then they will earn money through tourism and forbidden acts while Kashmiri Muslims will lose their existence,” Azhar said, adding that such a dream “will never be fulfilled”.