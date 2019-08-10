NDTV promoters stopped from leaving India at Airport

The promoters of TV channel network ‘NDTV”, Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy were detained at the Mumbai International Airport. They were stopped at the airport from leaving India to abroad. They had with them a return ticket to India on 16 of this month.

The airport authorities made it clear that they were stopped at the airport as CBI’s demand as there is a corruption case against them.

The CBI has accused that senior journalists and founders of NDTV Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have made financial fraud. In June 2017, CBI has conducted a raid on the office and house of Roy over charges of defrauding a bank.

The CBI has registered money laundering and financial fraud cases against them. The CBI has filed a case against them and their company for causing losses to ICICI Bank which has given Rs.366 crore to their company after the Roys pledged their shares in NDTV which were valued more than the prevailing price.

#JustIn | NDTV founders Radhika Roy & Prannoy Roy prevented from leaving the country. CBI has been probing allegations of money laundering & bank fraud against NDTV India & its founders pic.twitter.com/4ctfdbQrj2 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 9, 2019

But NDTV accused that the act was a subversion of media freedom and basic rights. NDTV accused that they were hunted on a financial fraud case built on fake and manipulated allegations.

Complete subversion of media freedom in action against NDTV founders “In a complete subversion of basic rights, NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy were today prevented from leaving the country…(1/3) — NDTV (@ndtv) August 9, 2019