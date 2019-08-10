Rahul Gandhi asks Cong top brass to consult state leaders before deciding on party chief : Report

Congress Working Committee, party’s top decision-making body, is likely to decide on the new party president, Rahul Gandhi has reportedly intervened and asked for broader consultation before reaching to any conclusion.

The Wayanad MP has apparently made it clear that that general secretaries of the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) should also be consulted for picking a name for party’s top post, reported News18. However, he assured that the new chief would be finalised in the next 3-4 days.

Rahul Gandhi also told the leaders that he was happy to note that the party was under pressure to select its new chief and drew an analogy with a tiger, which maintained its ferocity under pressure.

“I am happy that the Congress is under pressure and this will jolt the Congress into action,” Gandhi is learnt to have told the party leaders.

The party general secretaries, in-charges and other CWC members have been asked to hold consultations in groups with PCC chiefs, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders and departmental heads separately and come out with a consensus as regards the name of the new Congress president, sources said.

Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior party leaders Azad, P Chidambaram, the chief ministers of Rajasthan and Puducherry — Ashok Gehlot and V Narayanasamy — were present at the meeting among others.