This photo from Kashmir will certainly win your heart

Aug 10, 2019, 09:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

Jammu and Kashmir is the most heated issue of debate in the country. After the union government scrapped the special status given to the state and divide the state into two union territories, the state has become a diplomatic issue also.

But now a cute photograph from Kashmir is winning the hearts of millions on social media. The photograph of a little Kashmiri boy shaking hands with a woman CRPF personnel has viral on social media.

The photograph has earned widespread appreciation. The photo has been liked thousands on the microblogging site, Twitter and is retweeted over 700 times.

The CRPF also shared another photograph of a boy saluting the woman CRPF personnel.

