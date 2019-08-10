This photo from Kashmir will certainly win your heart

Jammu and Kashmir is the most heated issue of debate in the country. After the union government scrapped the special status given to the state and divide the state into two union territories, the state has become a diplomatic issue also.

Picture of The Day ?#CRPF women constable shaking hand with Kashmiri kid in #Kashmir! Hats off to @crpf_srinagar soldiers for selfless duty ? God bless you all ? pic.twitter.com/l8MueWL9Bu — Amit Panchal (@AmitHPanchal) August 10, 2019

But now a cute photograph from Kashmir is winning the hearts of millions on social media. The photograph of a little Kashmiri boy shaking hands with a woman CRPF personnel has viral on social media.

The photograph has earned widespread appreciation. The photo has been liked thousands on the microblogging site, Twitter and is retweeted over 700 times.

The CRPF also shared another photograph of a boy saluting the woman CRPF personnel.