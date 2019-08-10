Tricolour to be hoisted in every Panchayat of Jammu-Kashmir on August 15,says Union Minister

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said the tricolour will be hoisted in every panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir on this Independence Day.

“For this, an advisory has been issued by the Central government to the sarpanches of all Gram Panchayats of the state, which states that all should ensure the hoisting of the national flag in their panchayats on the August 15,” Reddy told media persons here.

The Minister also appealed to the people of Kashmir to hoist the national flag in their homes on August 15. Discussing the situation after the abolition of Article 370, he said: “The situation is gradually becoming normal.

People are leaving their homes and there is no notice of any kind of disturbance from anywhere.” He said the Army has been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir on a large scale as the Pakistan government has openly stated in their Assembly that “they are ready to do anything and go to any extent.