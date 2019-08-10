Yogi Adithyanath Govt sets yet another world record

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday set a world record by planting over 22 crore saplings in a day on the 77th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, a state official said.

During the state-wide plantation drive ‘Vriksharopan Mahakumbh’, five crore saplings were planted in one hour, more than one lakh saplings were planted in Kasganj in the presence of Governor Anandi Ben Patel and 76,823 saplings were distributed in the same place, the official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Allahabad to distribute free saplings on the bank of the Ganga-Yamuna confluence, said the state government set four records on Friday.

Adityanath also announced that 25 crore saplings would be planted in the Van Mahotsav next year.