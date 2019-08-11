Hindu supremacy will suppress Muslims in India,says Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday compared the right-wing organisation with German leader Adolf Hitler,Hitting out at New Delhi for “attempting to change the demography of Kashmir”, the Pakistan Prime Minister wondered aloud, “Will the world watch & appease as they did Hitler at Munich?”

In a series of tweets, Khan said, “The curfew, crackdown & impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK is unfolding exactly acc to RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology. Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing.”

Which further read, “I am afraid this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India & eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan. The Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler’s Lebensraum.”