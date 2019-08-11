Kerala Rain Fury: Lukewarm Response at Collection Centres, Here is How M.M Mani Responded

The fact that the intensity of rainfall has reduced in Kerala offered some respite to central Kerala districts on Saturday, but overall the situation is still grim, especially in Northern parts of Kerala. Meanwhile, It has been reported from many collection centres in Kerala that the enthusiasm shown by the general public to help the victims during last year’s flood is sadly missing this time.

ALSO READ: Kerala Floods : Petrol pumps refuse to offer fuel to Indian Army for rescue operations

Collection centres are not as busy as it was last time and minister of electricity M.M Mani feels there are forces at work here who are making vicious moves to ensure that people are not getting help. Earlier Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan also had struck a similar note and said that such people ‘spreading false message about Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund’ are doing harm to the state.

A few social media users have raised questions about the credibility of CMDRF and expressed doubts over whether the funds are diverted for other purposes.

Minister M.M Mani in a Facebook post said that even wild animals don’t create obstructions during times of distress but one set of people is doing it here. Check out his Facebook post.