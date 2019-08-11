Muslim women send rakhis to PM Narendra Modi

Muslim women from the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Varanasi, have sent hand-made rakhis to him for Raksha Bandhan as they say that the PM is like their elder brother.This is in response to the passing of the Triple Talaq Bill which criminalises the practice of Triple Talaq, or instant divorce among Muslims.

The women sent hand-made ‘rakhis’ to Modi and called him their elder brother who protected them from the evil practice of triple talaq.Huma Bano of Rampura said, “It was only because of Modi that triple talaq is criminalized. He is like an elder brother of all the Muslim women in the country. We have made rakhis for our brother.”

However, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) called it a “propaganda”.

“The Muslim subsidiary of the RSS is carrying out such activities. They have hired Muslims to do this. This is done under the pressure of people in power. It’s the government’s propaganda,” said State President of the IUML Matin Khan said.