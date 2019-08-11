Normalcy Returns to Kashmir: J&K Police Officer Imtiyaz Hussain Posts Video of Kashmir Streets. Don’t Miss this

Ever since Article 370 was abrogated in Kashmir, there has been a deliberate effort from certain corners to ‘prove’ that the move has affected the lives of Kashmiri citizens. Even western media have peddled this idea but a video posted by a local police officer Imtiyaz Ahmed from Jammu and Kashmir shatters this myth.

The video clip with a length of 1 minute 48 seconds, posted by Imtiyaz shows normalcy restored in most districts of Kashmir valley. the video was posted on 9 40 pm, August 10. The video has raked up views on social media. Check this out.

Areas of Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Batmaloo and Dal Gate in Srinagar are shown in the video and it shows streets bustling with activities.