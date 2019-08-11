Normalcy Returns to Kashmir: J&K Police Officer Imtiyaz Hussain Posts Video of Kashmir Streets. Don’t Miss this

Ever since Article 370 was abrogated in Kashmir, there has been a deliberate effort from certain corners to ‘prove’ that the move has affected the lives of Kashmiri citizens. Even western media have peddled this idea but a video posted by a local police officer Imtiyaz Ahmed from Jammu and Kashmir shatters this myth.
The video clip with a length of 1 minute 48 seconds, posted by Imtiyaz shows normalcy restored in most districts of Kashmir valley. the video was posted on 9 40 pm, August 10. The video has raked up views on social media. Check this out.
Srinagar today. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/Oe1c9YyFfs
— Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) August 10, 2019
Areas of Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Batmaloo and Dal Gate in Srinagar are shown in the video and it shows streets bustling with activities.
