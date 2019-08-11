Price of Essentials Rise in Pakistan After Suspension of Trade With India, Citizens Blame Pak Govt

Following India’s decision to revoke article 370 which granted special rights to Kashmir, Pakistan has been forced to play tough and they have resorted to a number of actions. Pakistan on Wednesday had suspended trade relations with India but it seems like the move has backfired.

As Pakistan enters into Eid celebrations, there is a hike in the price of many essential commodities in Pakistan. Vegetables from India was crucial for the nation, so was a lot of essentials from Punjab which used to be imported. Since the import of onion has ceased, its price has skyrocketed from Rs 40 to Rs 70/Kg there. Price of Cabbage is a similar story, as it has reached Rs 80/kg in Pakistan. Sellers feel that the price of Onion will go up further.

Soon after the Eid season, there will be a marriage season starting in Pakistan. The sudden rise in price has put the nation’s citizens in distress. Pakistan’s economy, in general, is going through a slump as Pak Rupee has fallen to 92 Rs per dollar.