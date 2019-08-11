Revoking Article 370 : Pro-Indian posters hailing PM Modi appears in Pakistan

According to reports, several banners have come up in Pakistan supporting India. The banners titled ‘United India’ have appeared at several parts in Pakistan capital Islamabad.

According to sources, the poster displays a picture of India with the entire Kashmir region attached to it. Police have arrested one person in connection with the posters. It is learnt that the man has several other pro-India posters which say, ‘Kashmir secured, Tomorrow we will capture Baluchistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.’ The posters also hail Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for uniting India.

The posters were first observed by locals near Press club, Sector F-6, and Aabpara Chowk regions which are under high-security. Soon the police were informed and they started an investigation which led to the arrest of the person. Islamabad magistrate has ordered to take up the case as a serious security issue.