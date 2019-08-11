These iPhone variants can be hacked says Report

The researchers have found that contacts saved on iPhones are vulnerable to an SQLite hack attack which could infect the devices with malware.

SQLite is the most widespread database engine in the world – is available in every operating system (OS), desktop and mobile phone. Windows 10, macOS, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Android are popular users of SQLite.

Documented in a 4,000-word report, the company’s hack involved replacing one part of Apple’s Contacts app and while apps and any executable code has to go through Apple’s startup checks, an SQLite database is not executable.