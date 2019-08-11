Wife Takes a Stand Against Triple Talaq, Joins BJP. Husband Gets Abused and Beaten Up

In a shocking incident of intolerance, a BJP leader’s husband was allegedly abused and beaten up for his wife participating in a membership drive of BJP. The incident happened in Aligarh(Uttar Pradesh). It was Mohammad Mohsin who was at the receiving end of the intolerant attitude of a few and was asked to stop his wife from speaking about the criminalization of Triple Talaq.

“Seven to eight people attacked me inside my office. They said my wife should not speak anything on triple talaq and this is not in their religion. They threatened that they will not let my wife work in BJP,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Farheen Mohsin said that every Muslim woman wants to join BJP.

“Every Muslim woman wants to join BJP. Many orthodox people in my neighbourhood can’t see their women stepping out of their houses,” she said.

“They are threatening to stop the membership drive. I have received death threats asking me to stop my work, my husband was attacked due to the same reason. The incident took place on August 8. Some people came and abused us. They also have beaten up my husband,” she added.(as quoted by OpIndia)