Latest NewsIndia

You Won’t Believe How Much this Restaurant Charged For 2 Boiled Eggs! Check this Out

Aug 11, 2019, 04:57 pm IST
Less than a minute
Representative Image(Third Party Image Reference)

Yes, boiled eggs are tasty and nutritious but then you might just hate it if you get a bill like this! A twitter user Karthik Dhar shared the picture of a hotel bill which shows 2 boiled eggs charged Rs 1700! The bill is shown to be from a hotel named Four Seasons in Mumbai.

 

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein?” wrote Karthik on Twitter. The tweet tags actor Rahul bose who had recently posted a video of his hotel bill.

Twitter users couldn’t believe the incredible price of two boiled eggs and they had a lot of funny responses to the Tweet.

One user asked if the hen put gold along with the egg while another said the chicken must have been from a very rich family.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close