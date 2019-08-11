You Won’t Believe How Much this Restaurant Charged For 2 Boiled Eggs! Check this Out

Yes, boiled eggs are tasty and nutritious but then you might just hate it if you get a bill like this! A twitter user Karthik Dhar shared the picture of a hotel bill which shows 2 boiled eggs charged Rs 1700! The bill is shown to be from a hotel named Four Seasons in Mumbai.

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein?” wrote Karthik on Twitter. The tweet tags actor Rahul bose who had recently posted a video of his hotel bill.

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy — Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

Twitter users couldn’t believe the incredible price of two boiled eggs and they had a lot of funny responses to the Tweet.

One user asked if the hen put gold along with the egg while another said the chicken must have been from a very rich family.

I think they should charge MRP only. I'm willing to bring salt, oil and pepper from home. Even pay 5 rupees for gas cost. ? — Sandeep Parekh (@SandeepParekh) August 11, 2019