Aishwarya Pissay creates history in Motorsports

In motorsports, Indian woman Aishwarya Pissay from Bangalore created history by becoming the first Indian to win a title in the motorsports. She claimed the FIM World Cup.

She has won the women’s category in Hungry. She also finished second in the FIM Junior category on

Sunday. In Hungary, her team Sherco TVS Rider finished fourth and added 13 points to her tally.

Aishwarya had won the first round in Dubai, was placed third in Portugal, fifth in Spain and Fourth in Hungary and hse finished with a total of 65 points. She stood just four ahead of Portugal’s Rita Vieira in the final overall standing s for the woman.

She was placed second in the junior category with 46 points.