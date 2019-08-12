Article 370 scrapped as J&K was Muslim-dominated, says Congress leader P Chidambaram

Former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the abrogation of Article 370, saying the saffron party would not have “snatched away” the special status had Jammu and Kashmir been a Hindu-dominated state.

Alleging that BJP revoked the Article with its “muscle power”, Chidambaram said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was unstable and that international news agencies were covering the unrest, but not Indian media houses.

“…They (BJP) claim Kashmir is stable. Is it? Does it mean stable if Indian media houses don’t cover the unrest in J&K?”

He also took potshots at seven regional parties ruling in seven states, saying they did not cooperate against the BJP’s move in the Rajya Sabha out of “fear”.

Expressing dissatisfaction over non-cooperation of opposition parties, Chidambaram said, “I know we do not have the majority in Lok Sabha, but had the seven parties (AIADMK, YSRCP, TRS, BJD, AAP, TMC, JDU) cooperated, the opposition would have been in majority in RS. This is something disappointing.”