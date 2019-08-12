Ecologist Madhav Gadgil blames the government for floods and landslides

Renowned ecologist Madhav Gadgil has blamed that the government is responsible for the flood and landslides that took place in Kerala. He in an interview given to a news channel said this.

The natural calamity that shocked the state was a mand made one, said Madhav Gadgil who was the chairman of Western Ghats Ecology Experts Panel also known as Gadgil Commission.

He accused that the government in the state is giving licence to many big quarries. The irresponsible environmental policies of the government is to be blamed for the landslides and floods in Kerala.

Local self-government including grama panchayats must give more power. The government considers only a minority section of the community and on the basis of this, they give licence to quarries. The government has forgotten the interest of the common people.