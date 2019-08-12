Four Twitter handles suspended for spreading anti-India propaganda

It has been asserted that four Twitter handles have been suspended for spreading anti-India propanganda on Jammu and kashmir. The request from security agencies has been made sucessfull.

It has been aslo asserted that more accounts will be shut don for allegedly being engaged in similar activities.

“We do not comment on individual accounts for privacy and seccurity reasons. Legal requests made to Twitter are published twice-yearly in our Twitter Transparency Report.” asserted a twitter spoke person.

The officials asserted that such a kind of decision was taken on behalf of the false propaganda made over the Kasmir Issue.

It is asserted that the malicious content will be strongly rebutted.