Man beheads wife; Walks on the road with the severed head

A man has beheaded his wife and walked on the road with the severed head. The shocking incident was reported from Satynarayanapuram in Andhra Pradesh. He surrendered before the police after throwing the head in a canal.

A youth named Pradeep Kumar has brutally killed his wife Manikranthi. He brutally slit her wife’s head using a knife. The incident occurred near the home of the victim on Sunday afternoon. The incident was recorded on a CCTV.

As per the police, the disputes between the husband and wife is the main reason for the fatal incident. He waited outside her home waiting for her, When she returned from the market, he attacked her and beheaded her with a knife.

Pradeep and Manikranthi had a love marriage. They have married five years ago. But after the marriage quarrels become frequent among the husband and wife. Manikarnati has lodged a domestic violence case against Pradeep. He was arrested on the complaint and was released on bail recently.