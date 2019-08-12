These new innovations in Macbooks will shock you for real

Apple has been recently working to improving speed and security for the Macbooks as much as the iPhones.It has been asserted that Apple Macbooks will soon support FaceID, Apple’s version of face detection.

The new feature is called ‘Presence Sensing’, will allow a mac in standby mode to be aware of human presence close to it.

Essentially, combined with the faceID, this would enable your mac to start powering up as soon as it detects you’re close by and with the help of FaceID, you would have a powered up, unlocked computer waiting for you every time you are near it.