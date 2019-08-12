This Tamil film to release in China in 56000 screens

‘2.0’, the Tamil film directed by Shankar had released in cinema halls in India last year. The film was a huge blockbuster in India. The film starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was a sequel of the blockbuster film ‘Yanthiran’ directed by Shankar and starring Rajinikanth. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar played the villain in the film.

Now the film is all set to release in China. As per reports the film will be released in China on September 6. The makers of the film plans for a mega release in China. The film will be released in 56,000 cinema halls in China.

‘2.0’ was the first film picturized in 3D format. A.R.Rahman composed the music of the film. The film produced by Lyca productions will be released in China in association with HY Media. This will be the widest 3D release for any foreign language film in history. Earlier the film was planned to release on July 12.