Will Samsung partner with Xiaomi; This is the truth !

The Samsung Electronics has introduced a 108 megapixel (Mp) Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX the same is considered as the first mobile image sensor in the industry to go beyond 100 million pixels.

Apart from this, Samsung will expand its 0.8?m image sensor offerings from its recently announced ultra-high 64Mp to 108Mp, a resolution equivalent to that of a high-end DSLR camera. Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX is a one-of-a-kind mobile image sensor and is the result of close collaboration between Xiaomi Corp. and Samsung.