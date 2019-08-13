19-year-old pregnant girl gang-raped ; boyfriend commits suicide

A 19-year-old pregnant Dalit girl was gang-raped by five men in Rajasthan’s Banswara district while she was on her way to home along with her boyfriend on a bike. The incident took place on an intervening night between July 13 and 14 at around 10 pm.

According to a report in TOI, on July 13, the teenage girl who was two-month pregnant and in a relationship was stopped by the three of the five accused– Sunil, Vikas and Jitendra. They attacked the boyfriend with swords and iron rods and snatched his mobile phone, forcing him to leave the spot.

After which the three men, all drunk, took the girl to an isolated spot and gang-raped her. The trio then took the girl to Sunil’s village, where they called two friends of them– Naresh and Vijay, who also raped her.

At around 4 am they abandoned the girl on the road on July 14. However, the girl didn’t report disclosed the incident to anyone.

The police official told TOI, that the ferocity of the sexual assault was such that her eight-week fetus died and she had to undergo medical termination of pregnancy, police said.