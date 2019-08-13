Actress’ daughter reacts to reports of molestation by step-father

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Indian Television actress Shweta Tiwari has declined the reports that she was molested by her step-father.

She made it clear that her step-father Abhinav Kohli has never ‘physically molested’ her or ‘touched inappropriately’.She also praised her mother Shweta for her courage during the ordeal. Palak has said that she had been a victim of domestic abuse.

Shweta Tiwari, the popular TV actress has filed a case against her second husband Abhinav Kohli. In the complaint, she accused that Kohli shows vulgar photos and make obscene comments to her daughter and also slapped her. Police have lodged an FIR on Sunday, August 11. Kohli was arrested by police later.

But now refuting her mother’s claim Palak has declined that she was never molested by her step-father. She on her social media handle made her stand clear. In a lengthy note written on Instagram, she made it clear that her step-father never molested her and never physically misbehave with her.

Palak wrote: “The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse, not my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news, it’s often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages.”

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Shweta from her first marriage with actor Raja Choudhary. Shweta Tiwari married Abhinav Kohli in the year 2013.