“Affair with married person made Andrea mentally desperate ! Details Inside

Vetri Maaran’s Vada Chennai actress Andrea Jermiah who is a singer-actress was seen missing from big sscreesn. In a recent interaction she has asserted that she was under the treatment for depression and she is recovering from the same.

She has revealed the reason behind the depressed health conditon.Recently, the actress was in Bengaluru to release her collection of poems, Broken Wing. According to a report published in Indiaglitz, the actress revealed that she was in a relationship with a married man.

Hello all ! Post the #bpf2019 , a lot of ppl have been asking where they can get their copy of #brokenwing .. so we’ve created an instapage @andreajeremiah.brokenwing ? all you have to do is DM with your details to get your autographed copy ?

P.S : This book of poems is a handcrafted labor of love. It took a lot of courage for me to share something so personal with the world, so please treat my offering with the respect that it deserves she wrote in her insta page