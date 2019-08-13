Around 3,000 members of Muslim community join BJP

Around 3,000 members of the Muslim community joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP T.G. Venkatesh. The workers joined the saffron party at a membership drive organised at Parinaya Function Hall in Kurnool, reported news agency ANI.

Venkatesh, who joined the BJP in June this year, said the party was working towards the development of Muslims in the country, and added that he had joined the party because he “would be able to serve the people more”.

The BJP got a shot in the arm at a time when the party is taking all out effort to reach out to the minority community through a slew of programmes.

Around 500 Muslim community members had joined the BJP in Gilbert Hill precinct of Andheri West in Mumbai on June 8.