ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal in top position

In tennis, Novak Djokovic remained in the top position in ATP rankings. Rafael Nadal retained the second position. Roger Federer stays third and Dominic Thiem fourth. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who entered the top five for the first time last week, drops two places and is leapfrogged by Kei Nishikori and Alexander Zverev.

Following are the latest ATP rankings:

1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 12,325 points

2. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 7,945

3. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 7,460

4. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 4,925

5. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 4,040

6. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 4,005

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 3,455

8. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 3,230

9. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 2,890

10. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 2,555