CAUTION; 5 essential swimming skills that might save you !

1.Breathing

The basic idea is that you need to breathe out with both you nose and mouth when your head is under the water. When you lift your head to the side take a full deep birt before putting your face back down.

2.Floating

Before you learn kick and stroke, it is essential to learn how to float in water. Floating helps you to use the habit of moving through the water properly.Floating helps your body to keep your torso on the surace of the water. Our body will be experiecing the vertical boyant force when we are immersed in water and floating helps to mantain this boyaant force.

3.Your body movement should be well co-ordinated

While swimming your body parts have to be well coordinated with each other.

4 Kicking



It is the kicking technique that allows the swimmer to move forward.

5. Strokes



Now that you know how to float and kick, it is time to learn some strokes. Strokes are the arm movements that help to pull the body through the water. The front crawl, sidestroke, backstroke, and butterfly are some of the common swimming strokes.