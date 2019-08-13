CAUTION; charging cable can steal your data !

Beware when you borrow a charger cable from your friend. You might be under the threat of hacking without the knowlegde of your friend. Recentl a hacker has now shown that an iphone charging cable can steal your data.

Dubbed the O.MG cable, the Apple USB lightning cable looks normal from the outside like any other charging cable.

Once plugged into your device, from a nearby device and within Wi-Fi range, a hacker can wirelessly transmit malicious payloads on your computer, reports Motherboard.”

The cable comes with various payloads, or scripts and commands that an attacker can run on the victim’s machine. A hacker can also remotely ‘kill’ the USB implant, hopefully hiding some evidence of its use or existence,” the report asserted.