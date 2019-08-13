Durga Pooja controversy; This is what Mamata Banerjee said lately

The west Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now asserted taht more Durga Poojas will be held in the state under the look of TMC. She has also asserted that the same will more radiant than the previous govermnets.

BJP earlier asserted that Burga Puja is curtailed in the state undet the TMC rule. She said the saffron party should first look into the work it has done since it came to power at the Centre.

Inaugurating the Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Museum here, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said she does not need to prove her Hindu identity to others.

“I know more Sanskrit scriptures than those who criticize me and question my religious identity,” she said.