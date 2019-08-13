Heavy Rain and Floods : Chief Minister urges centre to release Rs 10,000 crore immediately

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said that the situation in the state is currently very bad and requested the Centre to release 10,000 crore immediately for the flood-ravaged state. The death toll in rain related incidents across the state increased to 48 with a loss of over 50,000 cr in the state.

Yediyurappa said he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and brief him about the natural calamity in the state. “Situation is very bad. Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also conducted inspection. Loss of over 50,000 cr in the state. On 16th Aug, I’m going to Delhi to meet PM regarding this”, he said. Yediyurappa, who is in Shivamogga to review the flood-situation there said, “Today I will meet local MLAs in Shivamogga and discuss the situation. I request Government of India to release 10,000 crore immediately”.