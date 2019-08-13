Kashmir Issue : UNSC chief Poland rejects Pakistan’s appeal, calls for ‘bilateral’ solution to J&K

In yet another setback for Pakistan’s bid to garner international support against India on its J-K move, Poland-which currently holds the presidency of UNSC- has made it clear that Kashmir dispute should be solved ‘bilaterally’. Poland holds the presidency of the UNSC for the month of August and its current stand on Kashmir puts a lid on Islamabad’s urge to take the issue at UNSC. Pakistan has for long tried to internationalise the Kashmir issue and has failed in wake of India’s proactive diplomacy worldwide.

This has come after Russia voiced its support in the favour of India. Russia had backed Modi government’s move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir saying, “Change in the status of the state of J&K and its division into two union territories are carried out within framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India.”

Reiterating the need for both the countries to exercise restraint, Russian foreign ministry said that Moscow is a consistent supporter of normalisation of relations between India and Pakistan. And it hopes that the differences between them will be resolved by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis.

A statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia read, “Moscow expects that India and Pakistan will not allow aggravation of the situation in the region due to the change by Delhi in the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.”

On the other hand, expressing serious concerns over India’s J-K move, China had said that India should avoid actions that “unilaterally” change the status quo and exacerbate tensions between them as it voiced “serious concern” over the situation in Kashmir. China also expressed its opposition to India’s move to create a separate Union Territory of Ladakh.