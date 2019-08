Pop star Katy Perry has been accused by model Josh Kloss, her “Teenage Dream” music video co-star, for allegedly making inappropriate and non-consensual contact with him at a social event. The model made the accusations ahead of the ninth anniversary of the “Teenage Dream” album’s release. In an Instagram post, Kloss said his experience of working on the video was “one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done.”