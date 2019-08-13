“Linu Lost his Life For Others”: V.S Sunil Kumar Pays Respect to the Sevabharathi Activist Who Lost his Life During Relief Works

Sevabharathi activist Linu was one among the brave warriors of the state who lost his life while fighting the rain fury. Linu was engaged in rescue works from Saturday Morning and it was by the afternoon that his friend realized that he was missing. After a long search, his body was found by 9 30 pm.

CPI Leader and Minister of Agriculture V.S Sunil Kumar, in a Facebook, paid respect to the services of Linu.

“Linu is the tearful memory of this flood. He set out to save others but what reached camp was his dead body. Linu sacrificed his life for others. His act gives energy to many youngsters who rush to help others in the face of disasters” he wrote on Facebook. (Original Fb Post below)

