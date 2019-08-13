‘My last film was a disaster; I have decided to enjoy some un-success’ says SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan , the 53-year-old actor, whose last few films — Dilwale, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero — were not well-received by the audiences, said the passion for cinema he sees in the people around drives him to tell good stories.

‘’What drives me to do a film is the people around me who make such a great cinema… And I think I have a huge amount of capacity to do some really good cinema. I have 20-25 years of good cinema left in me,” Shah Rukh said. The actor was talking on the sidelines of the 10th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), where he is the chief guest.

Shah Rukh also revealed that post Zero, he decided to take a break and has been travelling and discovering new stories. ‘’I just finished the last film I made and to put it lightly, it was a disaster. I said to myself that let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long. So I have taken some time off for next four or five months,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I’m on these breaks… Coming here (Melbourne) and meeting people, realising and discovering new stories, doing intellectual speaking,” the actor added.